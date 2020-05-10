Rapid City Restaurant takes care of those in need

"We are still closed we're just doing drive-through and pick up," says Ron Schuh, the owner of Ron's Cafe. After closing their dining area in response to COVID-19 in March, Ron has also made some special arrangements. "We decided we would just let whatever people could pay, we would feed them." There are at least two hand-written signs on their window saying: Pay what you can.

"You know at first people are stocking up and going to the store, there were people that didn't have any money to stock up, you know just kind of hit them, in the middle of the month, early in the month."

Ron even brought groceries to some people's homes.

"We have to, they are our friends and customers, without them, we are not in business, so."

When being praised for taking care of his patrons, Ron modestly talks about other charity organizations that have been providing food sources. "We always have to remember those places like the Mission and those places, this all they do... is feed people.... We just got to work together and get through this." Ron also feels that people are getting used to the new norm, and he plans to re-open the dining area in June. "I do think people are in better shape now, and not so fearful about what's going to happen, because we've kind of seen what happened. So things are getting back to normal.