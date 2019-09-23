Rapid City Regional Airport is exceeding records

The Rapid City Regional Airport broke passenger records every month this year and ... the recently released August numbers are almost high as July.

So far this year, the airport received 232-thousand passengers out-going flights, compared to 205-thousand from last year.

Despite construction, the airport is still seeing an uptick in passengers, which Patrick Dame, Executive Director at Rapid City Regional Airport, says is a positive sign for the future.

"We are hoping by November we've actually set an all new record for the year report and towards the end of the year you know with the new added service that we've got you know Phoenix being the most current to come online starting in September we anticipate that the rest of the year are going to be record numbers followed in by another record year," says Dame.

And American Airlines says the airport's newest flight to Phoenix is doing well.