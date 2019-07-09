Rapid City Public Works Committee authorizes bridge rehabilitation agreement

The Rapid City Public Works Committee unanimously voted Tuesday, to authorize city officials to sign an agreement with the state of South Dakota for work on East Main Street North bridge.

The city was awarded a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) award from the State, that pays for 80% of the construction engineering services and up to $553,000 for eligible project costs.

This bridge serves as a major thoroughfare that connects St. Joe Street with Lacrosse Street as well serving Pennington County Fairgrounds and the School of Mines.

"Every bridge in the state of South Dakota and Rapid City is no different, it gets inspected every two years," said Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech. "So there is an engineering firm that is typically retained by the state that does inspections on all the structures and determines their condition and if work needs to be done so every year we're doing bridgework. It's not like this bridge is not in any critical condition, the load rating hasn't been reduced so it's certainly safe to drive over and will be up until the time it is rehabbed."

The design of the rehabilitation work is scheduled for 2020, construction is slated for 2021.