Rapid City Public Library closes facility, but drive thru still open

The downtown library facility will be closed to the public to support community efforts to help impede the spread of COVID-19.

The library will provide services from the drive-thru window only, at least through April 10.

The drive-thru will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. to pick up holds, return materials or obtain a library card.

Limited staff will be available to assist the community by phone, email and text. Please contact the library regarding any concerns about item renewals and fines.

If you want access to ebooks, audiobooks, video, music, magazines and research tools from home using the digital library. A summary of library resources can be found here.