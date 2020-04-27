Rapid City Post Office makes changes do to COVID-19

The Rapid City Post Office has made some changes in day to day operations due to COVID-19.

In the lobby, sneeze guards are up, and marks are on the floor so customers can be sure to stand six feet apart. Workers are also consistently sanitizing the equipment that mail is transported in. Mail carriers are cleaning their delivery vehicles and wearing masks and gloves.

Even though foot traffic in the post office has slowed down, mail delivery has picked up.

With people across the country self-isolating from home, and retail businesses temporarily shutting their doors, more people than ever are turning to online shopping services

"Mail delivery has changed quite a bit," says the Postmaster at the Rapid City Post Office, Lyle LaCroix. "The letter and flat volume is down but the parcel delivery has increased by about triple."

LaCroix says the Rapid City Post Office hasn't been overwhelmed because they were expecting this and have the staffing for it.

