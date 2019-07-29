Rapid City Police respond to reckless gunfire incidents over weekend

Two reckless gun fires kept the Rapid City Police Department busy this weekend.

Neighborhood Crime Watch sign at Hainesway apartment complex in Rapid City. (KOTA TV)

On Saturday, Rapid City police responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Hainesway Apartments.

"I heard like four gunshots and I didn't know where it was until I saw cops. Four cops came and they were checking with people to find out who had the gun," said Tracy Witte, a Hainesway Apartments resident.

Police said the gunfire started after two men got into a verbal altercation. Dwight Mesteth and Jezic Returns are accused of being the two men and were arrested.

Though no one was injured, police found damaged windows at the apartment complex from stray shots.

"It's bad enough that you have people exchanging gunfire in any neighborhood but in a fairly densely populated apartment complex is even worse," said RCPD Capt. John Olson.

On Sunday, police got another report of a separate incident on Flormann Street.

Police said witnesses saw a man running on foot who was being chased by a pickup truck. The driver was identified as Eric Gonzales. Capt. Olson said Gonzales admitted he shot a pistol and was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Although the two incidents are not related to each other, Olson said the reckless use of guns is unacceptable.

"The fact that a family member could be hit, kids or anybody else would be such a terrible tragedy for such a mindless act," Olson said.