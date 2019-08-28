Rapid City Police patrols school zones

Back to school means drivers need to slow it down in school zones. Rapid City Police are out on patrol making sure students have a safe path to and from school.

Every year Rapid City Police initiate a "most hands on deck" operation by patrolling the school zones throughout the city.

Not only are patrol officers scanning school zones, but detectives are also being pulled from their divisions to help out.

The officers are keeping an eye on each driver's speed, checking if drivers are slowing down and seeing if drivers are stopping near crosswalk areas.

The three-month summer hiatus from school traffic patterns makes some drivers forget about taking caution once back-to-school traffic hits.

"It's kind of like the first snowstorm of the year. We all have to remember how to drive in the snow. Well, on the first day of school we all have to remember how to operate in school zones again. We want to just make sure the school zones are safe places for kids to head back to school," Rapid City Police Department Media Relations Manager Brendyn Medina said.

Medina said this type of operation will be their main priority for the next couple of weeks.

Medina said the officers are handing out more warnings than they are of citations but, drivers should still slow down and stop to look both ways.