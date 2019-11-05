Rapid City Police Department participating in No Shave November

No Shave November is movement where individuals do not shave for the month of November to raise awareness for cancer.

Last year, $3,500 was raised for The Club for Boys and Girls Inc. and the goal is to at least match that amount this year.

Brendyn Medina from Rapid City Police Department is excited for the second annual competition.

"We are relaxing the facial hair policy and allowing them to start clean, and grow a beard through the month of November," said Medina. "I think that there might be some additional prizes for the best growth, or who comes out with the best looking beard."

The female members of the department are partnering with Black Hills Beauty College for some nail care.