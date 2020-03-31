Rapid City Mayor on unsafe workplace: "go home"

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in today's briefing that the ordinance closing many businesses has been in place for four days now and the city is already planning on how and when to lift the restrictions. Mayor Allender offered a tip on slowing the spread of virus, saying each household should only send one person for groceries. And after getting many questions about the ordinance from the public, Allender explained it is not a stay at home order, not a closure of all non-essential businesses, and it is not for people to nominate which businesses should be closed.

"We get so many calls and e-mails from people saying my employers are not taking this seriously, they are putting me at risk. Well, that person should think about quitting. " The mayor continued, "Imagine if your boss decided to bring in the workplace a pet grizzly bear and you felt threaten, what should you do? Go home."

Allender said there's no more responsibility on the part of government than there is on each and every citizen.