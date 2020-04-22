Rapid City businesses may open their doors sooner than later

After nearing almost a month of business closures and restrictions, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender unveils his proposal to reopen those businesses.

At a press conference Wednesday, Allender proposed a modification to the City ordinance 6412, which went into effect March 28th, to lift the closure on businesses but add some new restrictions.

Restaurants, bars, theaters and casinos would have to arrange their seating to be at least six feet apart.

They will have to limit customer capacity to about 10 people or if there is more space, one customer for every 125 square feet.

Allender said the city is working with some businesses currently to test out the seating arrangements.

For large families, the Mayor said it's "illogical" to make them sit apart in some of these places.

Therefore, he is "relying on the honor system" and hoping families will still respect the six foot gap.

Video lottery machines must be disinfected after every customer in casinos.

Hair dressers, barbers and food servers must wear masks and cleanse hands often.

In retail stores larger than 50,000 square feet, approved public health announcements would have to be made hourly.

Retail and grocery stores would have to make hand sanitizer readily available for the public and install Plexiglas, if possible, to divide cashiers and customers.

Despite this proposal, Allender said some business owners said they will keep their doors closed until they feel more safe.

"Because the difference between having no customers or having just a few customers is not significant enough to justify to opening all that overhead and risk. So they will wait until the next action will be taken down the road,"Allender said.

At this time, Allender said they have estimated the city will lose about $7 million in revenue in 2020.

He said they are planning their budgets right now and trying to find ways to make up that revenue.

"Some of that will be employee expenses whether that's not filling vacancies or encouraging retirements or furloughs or layoffs. That's inevitable."

By 2021, Allender said the city could potentially see about a $3 million loss.

If the city council approves this resolution to the ordinance on Monday night, it will be effective immediately. He thinks it will then be reviewed monthly, rather than every two weeks.

However, the ordinance will expire in June and the council will have to decide eventually if it needs to be renewed.