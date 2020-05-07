Rapid City Mayor Allender shares results from survey on COVID-19 impact

More than 1,260 people responded to an online Survey Monkey produced by Mayor Steve Allender on how COVID-19 has impacted Rapid City residents. According to the results, the pandemic has had a noticeable and dramatic impact on the community.

The final results for the survey Mayor Steve Allender sent out. (KOTA TV)

"There is no shortage of opinions about how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of Rapid City residents," said Allender, who shared survey results and impressions at his weekly press conference on Wednesday. "The response was quick and the comments heartfelt."

The seven-question survey gauged respondents' level of personal concern and impact of the pandemic, asked them to list their top three challenges they are facing during the crisis, how long respondents feel they can sustain the current situation presented by COVID, and to share personal concerns.

Highlights of survey results:

• More than three-quarters or 77.44 percent of respondents indicated they had 'a great deal', 'a lot' or 'a moderate amount' of worry or concern about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. Only 22.56 percent reported having 'a little' or 'none at all' level of concern.

• Respondents could check three preferences among a list of 13 challenges they were facing during the pandemic, including lack of income or work, general anxiety about COVID, paying for food, social isolation, not making loan or health care payments and purchasing essential supplies.

• The top three challenges listed were general anxiety about the impacts of COVID-19 (61.15 percent), social isolation (49.36 percent) and purchasing essential supplies (37.98 percent). Lack of income and work was referenced by 21.74 percent with challenges in traveling to the grocery store listed by 20.62 percent. Traveling to care for a family member was listed by 9.63 percent and making loan payments by 8.52 percent.

• Nearly half of the respondents (49.44 percent) indicated they could sustain themselves for three or more months. Another 26.67 percent projected they could sustain for one to two months. Nearly one-quarter of survey respondents (24.21 percent) predicted they could sustain themselves either a few weeks, one week or unable to sustain at the present time under current COVID impacts.

• Nearly two-thirds (65.95 percent) welcome daily or frequent COVID updates from City leaders with over 71.5 percent reporting a preference for Facebook updates over other social media tools.

• Among the personal concerns shared by respondents:

- "That our economy won't sustain this, and that many small businesses will close."

- "I've been sick since December. I'm sick, broke and tired of it."

- "Schooling while working is impossible."

- "How will this affect the health of my family."

- "Having to work with people that are not social distancing."

- "People not social distancing, and taking precautions. Those not caring that even though they are healthy, they would still have the virus and unknowingly infect others."

- "That a family member or myself will catch it and no one will be able to be in the hospital with them. Social isolation is getting very hard also."

- "How to go back to work with no child care."

- "A huge recession."

- "Fear I will end up alone in the hospital dying."

- "I'm on both sides of the fence but I do think we do need to get our economy back up and running."

For more information, you can visit rcgov.org.