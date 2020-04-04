Rapid City man runs marathon race... virtually

Many marathons have been cancelled, but a Rapid City man has found a way to keep doing a marathon, virtually. Andrew Pavek has signed up to do a special marathon, called "Quarantine Backyard Ultra," and today, he is in this race with more than 2,000 other runners from 46 different countries. The race started at 7AM today and Pavek has been running non-stop. He is running along Canyon Lake Park continuously and his goal is to keep running for at least 30 hours, that means no sleeping tonight. Pavek says, on average, he has been finishing 12 minutes early at each check-in. All participating runners checks in online every hour for the race record.

Pavek says, he knows many elite runners might go as long as a few days. But even knowing the status of other runners, he says, "I'm running by myself, so the motivation maybe isn't as high, rather than being in, you now, at an event, so I guess it really comes down to will. So yeah, it's going to be an interesting event."

