Rapid City High School is on pace to have its lowest number of dropouts ever

This year Rapid City High School is on pace to have their lowest number of dropouts ever.

"It's a really big deal for our school because if students don't make it at Rapid City High School, they might not make it to graduation at all," says the principal for Rapid City High School, Shane Heilman.

Heilman says he believes there has been a decrease in dropouts over the last few years, due to their advisory program.

"Each student here is assigned an adult mentor in the building that is responsible for overseeing their academic progress and their entire high school career here at Rapid City High," says Heilman.

This program is another resource students can use to stay on track academically, socially, and emotionally.

"I think a big reason that learners drop out of school is because they feel like they don't have anybody to go to. They feel like they don't connect with anybody," says a teacher and advisor at Rapid City High School, Amanda Thomson.

Thomson says students who come to Rapid City High School may typically need some extra support, which is why promoting student success is key.

"Giving them the ability to develop that skill of building relationships is very helpful. The bigger relationships they have, the less likely they're to leave us," says Thomson.

And for some, it's a reassurance that there is always help.

"It does motivate me a little bit more knowing that I can get the help I need if I need any," says a student, Arial Opbriseno.

Even though the advisory program is a bit more work, Thomson says it's all worth it in the end.

"Showing these kids that we love them. We care about them, and we want them to succeed," says Thomson.