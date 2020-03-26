Rapid City Government seeks public comment for special council session

With ongoing concerns of COVID-19 community spread, city officials are advising the public they have options to share comments and view Friday's special session of the Rapid City Council.

The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

In addition, the public can submit comments for the public comment portion of the meeting by e-mailng pauline.sumption@rcgov.org. E-mail comment submissions can be received until their presentation during the formal comment period by Rapid City's Financial Officer.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at the City Hall Council Chambers.