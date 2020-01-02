Rapid City Fire Department has record-setting 2019

It was a busy year for the Rapid City Fire Department.

2019 was the second-straight record-setting year with over 18,000 calls. In 2018, there were over 17,000 calls.

The fire department is still wrapping up some of their year-end details, but they will be doing full evaluations in the next few weeks and making adjustments where necessary.

"But then, over the course of the next few weeks, we're going to be looking at the data and determining where were the increases at," said Jim Bussell, Rapid City Fire Department. "We know for certain that our mobile medic program is responsible for a number of those increased calls. We know that medic 2, one of the ambulances that's stationed out of the downtown station-- that has also seen an increase."

Bussell said they fielded more EMS calls, and fewer wildfire calls because of the record rainfall. Also, the period around New Year's Eve was particularly busy-- more than 80 calls on New Year's Eve, more than 70 on New Year's Day.

"We will look at our unit responses and find out how many unit responses," said Bussell. "And, within a single call for service, we can have three, four, you know, multiple unit responses."

The types of calls in recent weeks have been intense-- responding to an active shooter, a number of assaults and stabbings, other high-stress calls-- and that means keeping an eye on the physical and mental health of the first responders is a priority.