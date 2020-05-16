Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals retires

On Friday afternoon, Fire Chief Rod Seals announced to the members of the Rapid City Fire Department his intent to retire, effective June 19, 2020.

His retirement will mark the end of a 25-year career.

Seals delivered a letter indicating his intent to retire to Mayor Steve Allender on May 14.

Rod Seals was appointed by Mayor Allender to serve as the 18th Fire Chief in the history of the Rapid City Fire Department on January 12, 2018.

He was sworn-in to the position on January 16, 2018. During his 25-year career, Seals has served in several capacities. He was a member of the RCFD Specialty Rescue Team, Captain at Fire Station 8 at the Rapid City Regional Airport, Battalion Chief, Fire Operations Chief, and served as interim Fire Chief after the retirement of Mike Maltaverne.

In his letter to Mayor Allender, Seals acknowledged that budget concerns were the catalyst behind his decision to retire in the coming weeks. “The forecasted budget ‘crisis’ has me very concerned”, he wrote. “And since I am the highest-paid city employee that is eligible to retire, not doing so would be hypocritical on my part, especially when given orders to encourage those that can retire to do so in order to lessen our payroll expenses”, Seals continued.

Seals said that he hopes that, through his retirement, money will be saved that “will help to stave off any potential future layoffs of employees.”

IAFF Local 1040 President Ryan Marcks said that he appreciates Seals’ leadership. “Chief Seals has been a tremendous leader for our organization”, Marcks said. “He was a great leader as the President of our Union early-on in his career and he’s been a great leader as Fire Chief. We especially appreciate his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think it is very, very admirable that his decision to retire is driven by protecting the jobs of other employees”.

Seals wrote that his retirement decision is bittersweet, but that he looks forward to seeing the growth and success of the department into the future. “There are many smart and talented people that work for the Rapid City Fire Department”, he said. “Their collective strength is the backbone to the service we provide the community."