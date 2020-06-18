Rapid City Emergency Care Shelter set to close on June 26

The Civic Center's Rushmore Hall is currently being used as an Emergency Shelter for sick members of the homeless population.

The shelter officially opened on May 22 and will cease operations on June 26.

The end date was originally set so that the Civic Center could open back up for possible events in the upcoming months.

The City Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, says since the shelter has been open, they've provided services to about 50 individuals.

But what happens if a second coronavirus wave hits, and cases spike AFTER the shelter is closed?

Shoemaker says discussions are ongoing as to what comes next.

"It wasn't set up to run infinitely into the future. It was a start date and end date, and we're approaching that end date. Obviously, working with other groups and so forth to see what other options may be available moving forward," says Shoemaker.

After the shelter closes, the hall will be professionally sanitized.