Rapid City DSS office reopens; with appointments

The Department of Social Services office in Rapid City is open to the public by appointment only starting Tuesday.

Appointments may be made by calling 605-394-2525 or 800-644-2914. The office is located at 510 North Cambell Street in Rapid City.

Resources and information are available online at dss.sd.gov.

“The precautions we are putting in place are for the protection of everyone involved and the community at large,” Gill continued. “All DSS services will be available to South Dakota families, and staff want to work with those families to help address their needs.”

A drop box for child support payments, assistance applications, and other important paperwork is available at the DSS office. The box is emptied frequently throughout the day and is fully secure.

Staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any DSS facilities and the agency asks that any symptomatic customers refrain from coming into offices. Physical distancing will also be practiced.

