Rapid City Council upholds veto on rescue mission

A local ministry is disappointed as they hoped for an override of Mayor Steve Allender's veto of the permit to create a rescue mission on East North Street.

Monday night, the Rapid City City Council unanimously upheld the Mayor's veto.

RV Ministry wants to help the Rapid City homeless community by having a designated building for people to come.

The organization wanted the city to approve the permit for a building on East North Street and get a chance to have --even a test trial --of the operation.

The intent was to open up their services from 4pm to 8pm since the Hope Center closes their doors at 4pm.

"Not only the benefit they themselves are providing but they can draw down against those that are being provided by Cornerstone Rescue, against those that are being provided by the Hope Center. These risks are not of such nature as to forgo the public service that my client has to offer," a representative of RV Ministry said.

However, public safety is cited as one of the main issues.

The owner of a laundromat across the street says there have been car accidents in the past on that road.

Police explained that in the past pop up centers were created by RV Ministry and some ended up getting out of hand where police needed to intervene.

"I can't atest to every single warming shelter they stood out but there were some significant problems a couple different times,” Don Hedrick, Interim Rapid City Police Chief, said.

Mayor Allender said he would want to have some more conversation about safety measures.

Alderwoman Darla Drew said she wanted to see a more thorough business plan from RV Ministry.