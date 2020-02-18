Rapid City Council set public hearing date for complaint against alderwoman Lisa Modrick

After a long private executive session earlier tonight, Rapid City Council has announced a date for a public hearing regarding a code of conduct complaint against alderwoman Lisa Modrick.

The Council went into executive session after Tuesday night's regular city council meeting for more than an hour and a half.

The session was regarding a complaint filed against alderwoman Lisa Modrick by Rapid City Regional Airport Board President Darren Haar.

Modrick is the Director of Operations for WestJet, a tenant of the airport.

After a December 10th meeting between Haar and Modrick, Modrick made allegations that Haar threatened her during that meeting.

Those claims are disputed by a recording of the conversation prompting Haar to file a formal code of conduct violation.

After hearing from Modrick during Tuesday night's executive session, the council agreed a public disciplinary hearing is needed.

The hearing is scheduled for March 10th at 1:30 p.m.

Mayor Steve Allender said though in the past some council members have been accused of wrong doings, there has been nothing to this extent.

"The council has a duty and obligation to take this matter into their jurisdiction and come out with some resolution that doesn't mean a single one of them are enjoying it or looking forward to it," Mayor Allender said.

A super majority vote, which means seven out of the nine remaining aldermen, would need to agree in order to impose any kind of sanction against Modrick.