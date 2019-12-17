How is Allied Arts Fund bouncing back from recent strip of funds?

The debate about the funding for the arts community in Rapid City is over.

The city council voted Monday night, 7 to 3, to move the funds from the Allied Arts Fund to the Rapid City Arts Council based on the mayor's proposal.

More than $75,000 will go to the Rapid City Arts Council to invest in the city's arts.

But supporters of the Allied Arts Fund fear they would lose local organizations and events because of the money loss.

Lisa Modrick was one of the the three city council members who voted against the money transfer saying it "isn't a problem solver" rather "it might be creating a problem" instead.

However city council member Ritchie Nordstrom disagrees.

"There's another organization, the Arts Council, that is much better at raising funds and having activities," he said.

For years, the two arts organizations were partnered together but Allied Arts Fund pulled away in 2017.

But a merger is not a bad idea now.

"To me it's a great idea. The only way it can work is the Rapid City Arts Council...whatever organization is funding, using the city funds, and all the extra grants, and all the extra money that is being raised by this organization, needs to be separate from the Dahl," Allied Arts Fund Treasurer Kyle Lambert said.

He said a board should be created for the Dahl Arts Center and a separate one for outside groups to cater to each of their needs.

Lambert said the organization has no animosity toward anyone.

But they were saving their money just in case this would happen one day.

He says next year all 16 organizations the Allied Arts supports, including the Dakota Choral Union, which performed at the city council meeting, will be fine.

But without the city's funding they are going to look around the Black Hills for support.

"The Allied Arts has been in business since 1971 and to close up shop because the city of Rapid City decides they don't want us anymore. Just doesn't seem right. We are going to continue on," Lambert said.

Allied Arts Fund will host their next event in March 2020 called March for the Arts.