Rapid City Council extends business closures for an extra two weeks

Small businesses need to prepare for another two weeks of closure after Rapid City Council on Monday, votes to pass an extension.

By an 8 to 1 vote Monday night, the Rapid City Council agreed to extend the closure for non-essential businesses till April 22nd.

The original date set by the ordinance was for Wednesday, April 8th but based on the new influx of coronavirus cases in the state most council members felt it was necessary to extend the closure.

One business owner argued closures will cause some restaurant staff members to no longer make tips and owners are struggling to make ends meet, including staff payments.

John Roberts was the one alderman who opposed the extension saying the city already closed businesses to early though he was happy the extension did not surpass two weeks.

"But what happens if you lose the tourist season in Rapid City, South Dakota. That's where most of our income comes in. So I'm just saying that as a warning to the people dais that there's going to come a point where we are going to have to make a decision on opening businesses back up," Roberts said.

Mayor Steve Allender said he is working with Monument Health on a plan to reopen businesses knowing that keeping them closed till the virus is completely gone is not an option.