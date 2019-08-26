Rapid City Council continues 2020 budget with cutting arts funds

The Rapid City Council met once again to discuss where its $175.2 million budget will go in 2020 Monday evening.

Mayor Steve Allender holds up a survey asking "How would you allocate $1000 of your tax dollars." (KOTA TV)

A big part of the discussion surrounded a drastic change in funding for the arts in Rapid City.

While Mayor Steve Allender put forward the Rapid City Arts Council's request for just under $261,809 unchanged in his recommendation,

he made a proposal to significantly cut the Arts Contingency Fund used by the Allied Arts group, by 24%.

This cut, if passed, would affect 16 different arts organizations which is why there was so much public comment Monday night from artists, students, parents, and other art advocates.

The mayor says it is important that the City's resources are maximized.

"It's because they are the official arts partner. That's why they [Rapid City Arts Council] have an increase. It's because of the need to focus our resources for greater effect. It's because of the tightening of the economy to better prioritize spending." Allender said to the public and council.

Alderwoman Lisa Modrick made a motion to put $25,000 back into the Arts Contingency Fund by pulling from the miscellaneous general revenue account.

After some council members agreed that arts are a huge part of the quality of life here in Rapid City, others said they agree with the 2020 budget so far and that the decrease in funding for the arts is acceptable.

The motion to add the money back, failed 2 to 4 leaving many disappointed, including a young woman who says her roots reflect those important funds.

"I feel like in a community that's so small and well connected you would want to support these small organizations that really make a community worth living in. They keep saying that the arts aren't being cut, they are not going to be destroyed, there are still many opportunities. But the fact of the matter is that's still $25,000 that they expect the allied arts to fundraise on top of the hundreds of thousands of other dollars that they are already fundraising," said Katarina Lage who grew up in Rapid City.

With the motion failing, the 2020 budget will move onto its second reading in Wednesday's Legal and Finance meeting.

It will then go to the next City Council meeting held Tuesday after Labor Day.