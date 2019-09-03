Rapid City Council approves 2020 budget and affordable housing initiatives

The Rapid City Council voted on two topics this week relating to what many might say is of great importance to the area's future: next year's budget and affordable housing.

City council members approved one of the most important ordinances adopted each year on Tuesday evening, the second reading of the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Mayor Steve Allender proposed $175.2 million to go towards many areas this upcoming year.

Members of the Rapid City Arts Council showed up to talk about their unchanged budget recommendation from Allender at just over $261,000, an 11% increase for them.

After previously having its budget cut, the organization was commended for restoring its relationship with the council and taking the necessary steps to get funding back.

"You made me proud and very happy to support the Rapid City Arts Council tonight and asking for funding. To other groups that may want to restore funding at some point in the future, take note. This is how you get it done," said Alderwoman Darla Drew from Ward 5.

The 2020 budget is approved now as presented.

The council also voted unanimously on the adoption of the Rapid City Affordable Housing Policy.

The goal is to recognize the city's desire to encourage affordable housing and then engage in dialogue with developers, contractors, and others in the community to figure out what policies and ordinances can be adopted to lower costs for tenants and homeowners.

"This is a great opportunity for the city to really engage in affordable housing and what Ken Young and his staff are proposing does that just that. It opens up a dialogue to identify the ways we can lower cost to build and then, therefore, lower cost for tenants and homeownership," said David Lust, affordable housing coordinator for Rapid City Collective Impact.

The city will now appoint a citizens task force to begin identifying the issues that can be addressed by the board and work towards adopting ordinances that address the problems in affordable housing.