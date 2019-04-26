Rapid City Area Schools want $250 million; here's why

Cracks in the walls, a sunken playground and cramped classrooms, all issues some of children face at school.

"When you look at these older facilities and see how many kids are crowded into a science lab for example or a tech lab or any other space it really is not conducive to the kind of learning opportunities we need to prepare ourselves for," says Dr. Lori Simon the superintendent for RCAS.

One proposal calls for three new elementary schools at a cost of $30 million each; and two middle schools at $45 million apiece for a total of $180 million.

See RCAS Preliminary Facilities Plan Proposal

Then there are the renovation costs for four elementary schools and the high schools, costing $70 million. The total cost is estimated at $250 million. But why the push for 5 new schools instead of more renovations?

"Right now we're just at a point where that is no longer an option for us. There are too many needs that need to be addressed now and we know that's only going to be exacerbated with the expansion of the base and the expansion of our community," says Dr. Simon.

An additional headache, aging mechanical systems. Some of the buildings date back to the 60's and still have those same AC units and pipes.

"If we find the parts it's hard to find a mechanic that has the knowledge to work on some of those systems," says Dr. Simon.

Staff want students to be on the same playing field. To not have overcrowded and small classrooms hold them back from the best learning environment possible.

The new plans for the elementary schools will hold an extra 800 students, according to Dr. Simon.

The school district also plans to hire more staff members to accommodate the influx in students.

The district could raise funds with a general obligation bond; something the district hasn't done in 45 years.