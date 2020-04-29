Rapid City Area Schools plans graduation ceremonies

Rapid City Area School District plans to host two ceremonies for graduating seniors.

Despite the isolation the coronavirus has caused, Rapid City Area Schools plans to honor their seniors with a virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies.

The virtual graduation is tentatively set for early June.

As for in-person graduations, Rapid City High School graduation will be hosted at the school on July 24th.

Central and Stevens High School will be held July 26th at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

If social distancing measures are still needed in July, then the in-person graduation dates will be canceled.

But this is why the virtual option is on the table.

"I think it's a day that every student looks forward to from the time they even enter kindergarten and certainly I know parents look forward to that time," Katy Urban, the community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools said. "This is a huge deal and we want to make sure that they are recognized for it."

Parents will be notified with more information in the coming week.

KEVN Black Hills Fox will air the high school graduation from noon to 2:30 p.m. in June.

