Rapid City Area Schools embarks on ambitious plan to modernize facilities

A combination of factors ranging from the age of schools, to population growth and new issues such as technology and security, is driving the Rapid City Area Schools district to push a new facilities plan.

"As the Task Force has worked this past year, it became clear that we need to address our facility needs in four key areas: aging and deteriorating facilities, capacity issues and future growth, safety and security, and 21st Century learning," RCAS Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said.

The average age of Rapid City schools is 53. Three of the five middle schools (North, South and West) were built before 1960. Elementary schools range from 1929 (Wilson) to 2008 (General Beadle); with six schools dating to the 1950s.

The difficulty will be selling the need for new schools and renovations.

One proposal calls for three new elementary schools at a cost of $30 million each; and two middle schools at $45 million apiece for a total of $180 million. Then there are the renovation costs for four elementary schools and the high schools, costing $70 million. The total cost is estimated at $250 million.

Dr. Simon said the Task Force's proposal is the most cost-effective plan. To combat overcrowding, Dr. Simon said more space needs to be created immediately. Replacing aging infrastructure can be expensive, but she says the school buildings can no longer be patched up.

Three elementary schools - Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale and Horace Mann - would be closed. Also, the district would close and sell Jefferson and Lincoln schools; moving the programs to Rapid City High School.

The new plans for the elementary schools will hold an extra 800 students, according to Dr. Simon. The school district plans to also hire more staff members to accommodate the influx in students.

The district could raise funds with a general obligation bond; something the district hasn't done in 45 years.

The district estimates that the annual tax impact on a $100,000 home would be $237.26; a tax rate of $2.37 per $1,000 valuation.

There are five public presentations of the Rapid City Area Schools facility plan:

• April 9 – East Middle School

• April 11 - West Middle School

• April 23 - South Middle School

• April 25 -- Southwest Middle School

• April 26 – North Middle School