Rapid City Area Schools bond was defeated, what's next for the district?

The bond proposal for more than $189 million aimed to address issues with infrastructure, enrollment, technology and safety.

The bond received 56% of the vote but required a supermajority of 60% plus one vote to pass.

When the polls closed last night, supporters of the bond held a watch party as the results came in.

The proposal would have raised property taxes by 85 cents for every $1,000 value on a home.

Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds opposed the bond in part because they say the language was too vague.

The superintendent of the district said she's disappointed the bond didn't pass.

"Literally thousands of our students are attending schools that are crumbling, they're subpar facilities, we have huge capacity issues in many of our schools, and the plan really was about our needs, there weren't any wants on that list," said Dr. Lori Simon, superintendent for Rapid City Area Schools.

Another area the bond proposal considered was the anticipated growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base bringing more families to the Black Hills.

The possibility of another bond proposal is on the table at this point.

The district has been in meetings since the bond was defeated, working to create a plan within two weeks outlining their next steps.

"I want our students to know, we are not done with this fight, I am going to be back with more information and our next steps as soon as possible because we can't give up, it's about our kids," Simon said.

Simon said none of the school districts' needs are going away and it will to take the entire community working together to find a solution.

On their Facebook page, Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds said, "it is time to work on a sensible solution to the school problems.

Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds have not returned our calls for further comment as of Feb. 26.