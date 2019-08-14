Rapid City Archery Antlerless Deer Access Permit Program went in front of the Legal and Finance committee for a second reading

Rapid City bow hunters could soon be able to hunt inside city limits if a new program is approved by the city council.

The Archery Antlerless Deer Access Permit Program took another step forward in that process when it went to the Legal and Finance committee for a second reading today.

With a rising number of deer inside Rapid City limits, Game Fish and Parks say the Program is designed to help control the city's deer population.

To take part in the program, hunters will need to apply and receive a license from Game Fish and Parks and then obtain and access a permit from the city before being allowed to hunt in the area.

Individuals that receive the license will have the opportunity to come into the city under some pretty strict guidelines and regulations to harvest deer.

The bow hunt would take place at three locations at specific times from September until the end of the year.

There have been concerns, and those have been expressed to the city, state, and Game, Fish and Parks department who will be administering this program. I think that they have gotten most of the details worked out," says Director of Parks and Recreation, Jeff Biegler.

The next step comes Monday when the program makes its first appearance in front of the full city council. If approved, the city and Game Fish and Parks will work on the permits and paperwork to make it happen.