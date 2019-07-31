Rapid City Archery Anterless Deer Access Permit Program goes in front of City Council on Monday

There are number off issues with deer inside the city limits.

"Deer crossing the road and vehicle strikes and some occasions we do have deer that will go after people and some occasions attack people," says Regional Supervisor of Game, Fish & Parks, John Kanta.

Kanta says the Archery Antlerless Deer Access Permit Program will help control the city's deer population.

"Actual hunt where we issue licenses to individuals that will have the opportunity to come into the city under some pretty strict guidelines and regulations to harvest some of those deer," says Kanta.

People will need to apply and receive a license from game fish and parks and then obtain and access a permit from the city before being allowed to hunt in the area.

Kanta says that this program can also be seen as a way to decrease property damage while keeping the public safe.

"We're reducing that population to reduce the density and address some of those issues that we're seeing in terms of property damage and public safety issues," says Kanta.

The next step comes Monday when the topic goes in front of City Council.