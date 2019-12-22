Rapid City ice rink brings in people from all over

Holiday travels have started and that means families are visiting Rapid City and what better way to end that night than ice skating.

Genevieve Oxford and her family are visiting from Pierre and had a blast at the ice rink at Main Street Square.

This was her first time in the eight years that she's been able to get on the ice rink and says watching people fall was the highlight of her night.

"Yeah it was pretty funny seeing them fall down, but otherwise it's pretty fun going fast and hopefully not falling down," said Oxford.

The rink closes early Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.