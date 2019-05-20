Ranchers deal with a muddy mess due to the cold, wet weather

The rainy weather is leaving behind a muddy mess for the Blair Brother's Angus Ranch.

The cold, wet weather is already causing delays and extra work for the ranchers who take care of about 1,000 cows.

Britton Blair, a co-owner of the ranch, said the weather can "suck the life" out of the calves, making them weak. In the past, to keep the calves warm, he moved them to a heated shed.

"The biggest part is if you get a ton of wind. It kind of gets them disoriented and gets them mixed up and they will just go through a fence," Blair said.

Blair said too much wind and snow could end up drifting onto the pastures.

The weather is not just setting them back in terms of time, but also money. Blair said he ends up having to spend more money on diesel fuel and labor to feed the animals longer.

However, Blair said at least all the rain and snow will leave plenty of grass for the cattle to eat.

"Farmers and ranchers are a resilient bunch. We're used to working in the cold, or the wind, or the heat. We just keep going. Keep doing your job," Blair said.

Blair said the ranch is in pretty good shape, as all of this season's calves have already been born. He said he also does not foresee any possible cow deaths.