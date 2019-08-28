Rally vendor tax numbers came in

The numbers are in for this years temporary vendors sales tax and they are down according to the Department of Revenue.

Lori Haupt is a Revenue Supervisor there.

"Our numbers for the Sturgis Rally this year are just slightly down from last year," says Haupt. "So it's about a one percent decrease of what we saw last year."

Taxes collected this year total 1.26 million dollars, 733 thousand of that was collected from sales tax, 242 thousand from state tourism tax, and 293 thousand from municipal taxes.

Businesses saw a rise in sales at the beginning of the rally but that soon started to fall says sales associate Jill Roache.

"People coming through prior to the big crowds coming and so they were out buying and enjoying," says Roache. "Some of the vendors were here early on."

The number of temporary vendors was down slightly, 1,006 this year compared to 1,011 in 2018.

Many were expecting the 79th anniversary to be big because next year is the 80th, but sales tax were down this year and many vendors are wondering why.

Roache says, "Probably, I'd like to think because next years the anniversary and some people are just holding out for that."

Roache isn't the only one that thinks that way.

"Something we typically see in the year before an anniversary year that the number are a little bit down so it wasn't real alarming to us," says Haupt.

Although the temporary permit numbers show a decline, not all the numbers are in for the 79th rally. in September local vendors tax numbers will be released.