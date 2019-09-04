Racial slurs caught on camera in Sioux Falls, video goes viral

A video of a man yelling racial slurs at a group of African-American men in downtown Sioux Falls is going viral on Facebook.

The video, shot by Jymell Nave, shows a man riding a bike and repeatedly yelling racial slurs at the group of three men. (Jymell Nave)

Jymell Nave took the video. His mother, Ashley Lowin, was the one who posted it on Facebook on Sunday.

"This kind of thing happens and it's not okay," Lowin said.

Jymell says he and two of his friends were enjoying downtown when they were blindsided by the verbal attack.

"When we hopped out of the car we heard someone just screaming stuff, racial slurs," Nave said.

The man created an uncomfortable situation for the boys.

"It kind of embarrassed me, kind of embarrassed us, him pointing at us in front of all these people, everyone walking outside and looking at us," one of the victims, Dillion Barrow, said.

The man allegedly said he had a gun, making Jymell's mother fear for her son's safety.

"It was very scary to hear him say he has a firearm, and how close he was riding to the boys, and how agitated he was," Lowin said.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says it's important to report these types of incidents.

"Any time someone claims to have a weapon you don't know if that's true or not, so the best thing to do is call police," Clemens said.

Someone doesn't need to have a weapon to make the incident worthy of calling the police.

"If someone is yelling racial slurs they're doing it for a reason, we'd like people to call us and then we can come out and find out what's going on. If laws have been broken then we can make some arrests," Clemens said.

Lowin says this incident was reported the day after it occurred.

Sioux Falls Police say they do have a suspect's name but no arrests have been made.

