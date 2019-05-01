Race for mayor shapes around representation

The race for the mayor's office is heating up as Natalie Stites Means challenges Mayor Steve Allender.

Stites Means says she wants to bring more voices to the table. While she is campaigning for the top municipal office, four other Native American women are vying for seats on the city council.

She says there's a vast disparity between the people in power and the racial demographics of the area.

"You would think that there is one woman and one person of color and all white men," Stites Means said. "Frankly, we have a lot more diversity. We have the largest Native American population in the United State and that should be reflected in every level of the power structure here in Rapid City and right now we don't see that. We need to see more."

"I agree with Natalie. There are not enough Native Americans at the table. The invitation is open. There just has to be interest and commitment to those things as well," Allender said.

The election is June 4.