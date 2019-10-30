RVVFD to hold first ever Truck-N-Treat for Halloween

If you're looking for a safe alternative from the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating experience, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their first ever Truck.-N-Treat event on Halloween.

The public is invited to bring their kids to meet firefighters and trick-or-treat from fire truck to fire truck.

They can enjoy games in the warmth of the firehouse and even test their courage by going through the all-ages spook house.

"The only way to be able to educate the public is to be in front of the public," said Jenifer Truax, an EMT with RVVFD. "So we figured once we hosted a Truck N' Treat it would be good way to get the public in to be able to talk to them about safety, even if it's just on something that happens once a year like Halloween and maybe allow kids to a be more familiar with what a firefighter is and what they look like in full gear."

The event is from 4-7 p.m. at the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Free refreshments and hot dogs will be served.