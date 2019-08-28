RECALL: Whirlpool, KitchenAid & JennAir glass cooktops can turn themselves on

More than 26,000 glass cooktops are being recalled because they can turn on by themselves.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls are included in the recall.

The cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.

To determine if your cooktop is part of the recall, locate the model and serial number. The numbers can be found on the underside of the cooktop.

If you can’t find the tag, your registration card has the model and serial number listed.

Once you have that information, click on this link to find out if your cooktop is affected

You can call Whirlpool toll free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, if you have questions.

