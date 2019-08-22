RCPD, youth partner in new Art Alley mural

Art Alley is popular for encouraging expression from community members and that includes first-responders.

A new piece of street art comes courtesy of Youth Voices in Prevention.

The organization partnered with the Rapid City Police Department to create the towering mural.

The group started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and worked all afternoon in order to complete it.

The images are meant to symbolize the protection the artists feel the public receives from the police. But the connection goes deeper than that. The project coordinator said it's intended to shine a light on domestic abuse.

"Usually we concentrate on anything with positive bystander intervention and sexual violence intervention," said co-program coordinator Ramona Herrington.

The mural is located behind Landstrom's Jewelry in Art Alley.