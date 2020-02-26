UPDATE: Anthony Twiss has been found safe

UPDATE: Anthony Twiss has been located safe by police.

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Anthony Twiss was last seen at Canyon Lake Elementary at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Twiss was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hoodie; black winter coat, blue jeans, and white shoes. Police have increased concern for Twiss’ safety because he is autistic. Cold temperatures are also a factor as police search for the boy.

Anyone with information on Twiss’ whereabouts should call police immediately at 394-4131.

