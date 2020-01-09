RCPD: Missing girls found safe

Rapid City police say the two 12-year-old girls missing earlier Thursday bight have been found safe.

Original story

The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Kadiee and Ruth Walking Eagle. Both 12-year-olds have been reported missing, and with impending winter conditions, the police department has made locating the two girls a top priority.

Kadiee Walking Eagle is 5’4” 140 lbs, last seen wearing light colored pants.

Ruth Walking Eagle is 5’3” and 150 lbs, last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact police at (605) 394-4131.