RCPD respond to robbery at a motel, intoxicated individual at a home

Around 11:30 on Wednesday night, police were dispatched to a call at the Motel 6 on Latrobe Avenue.

Police say this man is the suspect in a robbery. The suspect is described as about 5'10 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black bandanna covering his face.

A witness, an employee of the motel, said a man entered the lobby, showed a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied and the man left.

"Robberies are an incident that we take very seriously, especially robberies involving a firearm," said Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist for the Rapid City Police Department. "This is a very dangerous situation and a huge threat to someone's life just for a few dollars out of a cash register, so, our criminal investigations division will be working hard to generate leads, follow up on leads, and, hopefully, hold this individual accountable."

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect, please contact Sergeant Kelvin Masur at 605-394-4134, or by texting the letters "RCPD" and your information to 8-4-7-4-1-1

Also Wednesday evening, police responded to a home on Signal Drive.

They were told an intoxicated man was trying to sleep in someone's yard and the homeowners wanted the man removed.

When police arrived, police say they found 61-year-old Benjamin Noble at the front door of the house and tried to diffuse the situation by telling Noble that they would take him to Detox.

However, police say Noble started making "confrontational gestures" and attempted to rush the home's front door.

When the responding officer tackled him, and Noble tried to fight the officer, who called for backup.

Once in handcuffs, it became apparent that Noble had a cut on his face from his fight with the officers..

After being medically cleared, Noble was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

A social media post from a private citizen circulated after the incident, showing a photo of the man involved with blood on his face from the cut to his face.

The post claims the police officers beat up the man. Medina says this post only shows one side of the story.

"In this case, there was a social media post that got out there that provided only a partial narrative on the incident and so, when that's the case, we feel it important that the community understands all of the circumstances surrounding the incident," said Medina.

Police stressed that the man's aggressive actions required an elevated use of force to restrain him.