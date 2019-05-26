RCPD opens homicide investigation

One person is dead and another arrested as police open a homicide investigation stemming from a car versus pedestrian incident on Sunday afternoon.

Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) have arrested 48-year-old Rochelle Seminole for 1st Degree Murder and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after they say she intentionally used her car to hit a pedestrian.

In a press release, police say at approximately 12:43 p.m., they were dispatched to the parking lot of 1200 N Lacrosse St. for report of vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found the victim unresponsive and the suspect vehicle had struck a tree. The victim was transported to the Rapid City Regional Hospital where they later died.

The RCPD is currently working to positively identify the victim. This is an ongoing investigation by the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

