RCPD investigating two reports of shots fired

Rapid City police are investigating reports of shots fired within five minutes at two locations Monday night.

The first report was about 9:25p.m., on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Witnesses say they heard several shots and several shell casings were located but police don’t believe shots were fired at people or property.

Then, about 9:30 p.m., there was a call about shots fired around the 3400 block of Hemlock Street. That is about a five minute drive from the South Valley Drive shooting location.

Police were told that two men were standing outside a home on Hemlock Street when one of them fired a gun. Then, the two men got into a vehicle and drove away. Police found a car matching the suspect vehicle description but they are still investigating.

While no one was injured in the shootings, police ask that anyone with information about the incidents contact them at 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

