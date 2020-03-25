RCPD creates robbery strike force after wave of business robberies

The Rapid City Police Department has created a task force in the wake of 12 business robberies that have occurred in the last month.

We first reported of nine business robberies on Friday with a single arrest , but that number has since increased to 12.

The additional robberies that have occurred are the following:



March 16 at 9:25 p.m.: Attempted robbery at 1320 Mt. Rushmore Road (casino).



March 21 at 10:40 p.m.: Armed robbery at 1808 Mt. Rushmore Road (casino).



March 22 at 5:10 p.m.: Robbery at 1109 W. Omaha Street (casino).



Two additional suspects have been placed under arrest in connection with the recent robberies. 25-year-old Shannon Larive and 36-year-old Karmen Englart were both arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Monday evening.

Larive was arrested on five counts of first degree robbery and Englert was arrested on accessory to first degree robbery. Larive was connected to the robberies that occurred on March 15, 16 (both), 18 and 21 while Englert was connected to the robberies that occurred on March 15, 16 (both) and 18.

Robberies that occurred on March 17 at a hotel, March 20 at a convenience store and March 22 at a casino remain under investigation.

In an effort to investigate the open robbery cases and prevent future business robberies, RCPD has created a Robbery Strike Force. The strike force has carried and will carry out an aggressive, proactive approach to maintain a law enforcement presence at overnight businesses. Additional resources from the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division will be used as a force multiplier for these proactive patrols.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects involved in any of these business robbery cases should contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.