RCPD arrests man with connections to robberies

On Wednesday evening of March 25, Rapid City Police went to the Country Inn & Suites on Lacrosse St. to find a suspect with connections to the recent business robberies.

RCPD found the suspect, 24-year-old Isiah Cutgrass of Rapid City, but he was arrested for unrelated charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold.

Cutgrass was then questioned by the criminal investigation division and police believe he is responsible for at least two recent business robberies. He was also placed under arrest for two counts of second degree robbery and is in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

