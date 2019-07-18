RCPD arrest man after impersonation, stolen packages

A man was arrested for impersonation and theft after a report of stolen packages on Wednesday, July 17 in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched near Haines Avenue and Van Buren street for a report of a male that taking packages from a porch and walking away.

Police arrived and located the suspect walking on the west side of College Park. When the suspect was approached, the man gave police a false name, but was later identified as 24-year-old Shamauri Hawkins of Rapid City. Hawkins was placed under arrest for Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement.

A search of his person incident to arrest turned up several items that were still in new packaging. While searching the area, police located several discarded Amazon boxes. The boxes were those of the packages that were stolen. Hawkins was additionally arrested for Theft before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.