RCPD: Officer shoots man at a Rapid Valley traffic stop

A traffic stop on East Highway 44 and Saint Patrick Street turns into a shootout with Rapid City police, ending with a suspect in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news conference at the scene, police say that a patrol officer stopped a vehicle with three people in it near the intersection; but we don’t know why the vehicle was stopped.

Police say a man got out of the vehicle and fired at the police, hitting a patrol car. Officers returned fire, hitting the shooter. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two other people in the vehicle were not fully cooperating.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation will look into the officer-involved shooting, with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

