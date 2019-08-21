RCFD to get new equipment for tower rescues

The Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) was recently awarded a grant for $2,000 for tower rescue equipment.

The grant is provided by the Farm Credit Services of America Working Here Fund.

Whether it's water towers or cellphone towers, there are 70 registered long free standing structures in Pennington County alone.

Tower climbing is one of the most dangerous jobs and this new equipment prepares Rapid City to not only make tower rescues but to live up to their motto of "Prepare, Prevent and Protect."

"The Rapid City Fire Department is an all risk department, we provide many different specialties and skills to this area most people don't know about and you have such a skill," said Capt. Calen Maningas with RCFD. "What it means to us it's very important because when people are in trouble in these unexpected ways they're going to turn to the fire department, it allows a better way to serve where we stay safe and were able to keep those we're serving safe. So really it's one of those events that they always call super high risk but low frequency where it won't happen every day and if it does happen it's very high risk."

The fire department will be fully trained on the new equipment by September and will offer tower rescue training to other communities in May of next year.