RCAS switching to first and third Monday of the month for school board meetings

The Rapid City School board met for the first time they were able to hold their meeting in their new facility.

The district moved into the old Black Hills Energy building on 9th street earlier this year and now the school board has its own room to hold meetings.

Previously the board shared chambers with the city council and alternated Monday's.

With their own space...now the board is moving meetings to the first and third Monday of the month.

"For this year the way the calendar was laid out it made sense for us to go first and third Monday of the month. That kept us from having to rearrange too many meetings during the year due to holidays." says Dr. Lori Simon

Simon added...next year they may go back to having their meetings every second and fourth Monday depending on the schedule.

If you'd like to attend a meeting it's held on the second floor.