RCAS set to bring new learning approach

After hearing high school students voice their concerns that they don't feel prepared for their career or college post graduation, the Rapid City School District is incorporating 6 vocational "academies" into Stevens and Central High School curriculum that would prepare students for a trade they have the most interest in.

"Our students are going to have a lot of great opportunities to explore careers they think they're interested in and find out what they're not interested in," says Dr. Lori Simon the superintendent with the Rapid City Area School District.

There are 6 paths to chose from: science and engineering, health services, construction and technical trades, human services and education, computer arts and sciences, and business, entrepreneurship, and hospitality.

For one businesses owner who partnered with RCAS he says this is a step in the right direction to help students prepare for their future.

"It's people like me, the business owner, the entrepreneur that's out there that needs employees for whatever area it's in. You can know go speak to them, you can give tours, you can have them as apprentices or interns," says Robert Mudge the owner of RPM.

So what will the 4 year program look like for students? In their freshman year, students will attend a seminar and chose one of the trades they would like to learn more about, then use the next 3 years to learn more about that trade but if they decide it's not what they want to do with their lives, they can change it up the next year.

"They can during 11th grade then chose a different academy to opt in to or perhaps they go into it knowing they want to learn a little about this academy and a little about that academy," says Dr. Simon.

Students will still have access to electives, like fine arts or P.E.